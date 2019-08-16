2 injured after MBTA ferry runs aground in Boston Harbor

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority ferry that travels from Hull to Boston ran aground in Boston Harbor on Friday morning.

Two people suffered undisclosed injuries when the Lightning ferry hit ground off Long Island, according to the United States Coast Guard.

There were 84 people on board at the time.

No additional information has been provided.

