1 injured in drive-by shooting in Chelsea, police say

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Police say one person was injured Friday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Chelsea.

Authorities responded around 3:30 p.m. to Clyde Street at Route 16 for a report of a shooting and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the ankle, according to Police Chief Brian Kyes. He was taken to the hospital.

A search is underway for a dark-colored Toyota in connection with the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)