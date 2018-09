DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured in a rollover crash in Duxbury late Saturday night.

The crash, which occurred on Route 3, sent one occupant to South Shore Hospital, according to a post on the Duxbury Police Department’s Twitter page.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

DXFD transported one patient from this MVA rollover overnight on Route 3 to South Shore Hospital. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/3cbAjxtcUN — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) September 16, 2018

