SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured in an explosion at a business in Spencer on Friday morning.

Crews responding to a reported explosion at New England Metal Services on Wire Village Road around 8:30 a.m. found an employee suffering from burns and transported them to UMass Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the employee was injured while changing a fuse.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox