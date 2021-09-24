SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured in an explosion at a business in Spencer on Friday morning.

Crews responding to a reported explosion at New England Metal Services on Wire Village Road around 8:30 a.m. found an employee suffering from burns and transported them to UMass Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the employee was injured while changing a fuse.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

