NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured in a house fire in Norton Sunday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at a Washington Street home found a 19-year-old with serious burns on his leg, officials said, and he was taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available. Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.

