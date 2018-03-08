1 killed in fire at elderly housing complex in Andover

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - One person is dead after a fire broke out Thursday morning at an apartment building in Andover, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office.

Firefighters responded around 11 a.m. to an elderly housing complex on Railroad Street for a report of a fire.

Officials say an 80-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The fire started in an upper-level unit. Officials say crews were able to prevent it from spreading.

Residents have been evacuated from the building.

The state fire marshal has been called to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

