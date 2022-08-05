(CNN) — ​​A shooting in a Las Vegas hotel room Thursday night left one man dead and two women in critical condition, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m. local time, police responded to a 911 call about a shooting in a room at the Mirage Casino and Hotel, where they found a man had already died and two women were injured, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Captain Dori Koren said in a late-night news conference.

Officers and security personnel immediately began providing medical attention to the surviving victims, who were transported to the hospital in critical condition, he said.

Police are still searching for the suspect, Koren said, noting that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is likely not a threat to the public. Investigators believe the four people knew each other, he said.

Authorities preliminarily believe the suspect shot the three victims during an altercation in the room, though the investigation is still ongoing, Koren said.

“These types of incidents –any types of extreme violence that happens in our city — we take very seriously,” Koren said. “We’re confident we will solve this case.”

The police captain said that officers arrived on the scene within a minute of receiving the 911 call, Koren said.

