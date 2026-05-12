BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Dorchester Tuesday morning, according to Boston police.

Police responded to Dacia Street for a report of a shooting.

Security video from homes in the area showed at least three gunmen jumping out of a car parked in a driveway, and bullets flying on the street. Officials said the men jumped out to fire at a passing car just after 1 a.m. More than a dozen shots could be heard.

One of the gunman was hurt in the shooting. Boston police said he is hospitzalized in serious condition, but his injuries are non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox