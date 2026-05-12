BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Dorchester Tuesday morning, according to Boston police.

Police responded to Dacia Street for a report of a shooting.

Security video from homes in the area showed at least three gunmen jumping out of a car parked in a driveway, and bullets flying on the street. Officials said the men jumped out to fire at a passing car just after 1 a.m. More than a dozen shots could be heard.

One of the gunman was hurt in the shooting. Boston police said he is hospitzalized in serious condition, but his injuries are non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



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