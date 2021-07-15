BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured in a four-car crash that shut down part of Interstate 93 in Boston on Thursday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway near Southampton Street before 12 p.m. had to extricate one driver from their wrecked vehicle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The crashed forced the closure of three travel lanes, causing lengthy delays in the area.

All lanes have since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

#MATraffic Troopers respond to a 4 car crash on 93 SB @ Southampton St. which caused a 3 lane shut down with only one lane able to pass. The operator was extracted by @BostonFire and transported to the hospital with serious injuries. All lanes are now open. pic.twitter.com/MjYHPyzBQR — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 15, 2021

