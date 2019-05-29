1 seriously injured in crash at adult living community in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was seriously injured in a crash at an adult living community in Methuen on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash at Emerald Pines on Pine Street Drive found a sedan that had flipped on its side near a wooded area.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was transported from the scene with serious injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

