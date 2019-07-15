1 seriously injured in early morning shooting in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fitchburg are investigating after one person was seriously injured in a shooting early Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of lower Blossom Street around 2:15 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident happened near the scene of a shooting that left one person dead last week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department Detective Bureau at 978-345-9650 or Massachusetts State Police detectives at 508-829-8326.

No arrests have been made.

