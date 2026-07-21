BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting Tuesday, half of the MBTA’s Red Line will be shut down for 10 days as crews begin making upgrades to the line’s infrastructure.

Train service is suspended between Alewife and Park Street until July 30; commuters can access shuttle buses at those eight stations.

An express shuttle will run from Harvard to South Station.

Tracks are being replaced and track signals are being upgraded.

The same closures and fixes have been done on the Braintree line.

MBTA officials said the Commuter Rail between Porter Square and North Station will be free.

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