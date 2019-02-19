10 displaced after electrical fire in Framingham condominium

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Ten people are displaced after a condominium caught fire in Framingham on Wednesday.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Framingham Fire Chief Joseph C. Hicks say an electrical fire damaged two adjoining units at 1710 Windsor Dr. at Windsor Green Condominiums.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to additional units.

There were no reported injuries.

