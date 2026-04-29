SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Ten people were displaced by a fire in a multifamily home in Southbridge.

The fire started Tuesday night on Worcester Street; part of the roof collapsed in the blaze.

Several people were helped by police who first arrived on scene around midngiht.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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