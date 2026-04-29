SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Ten people were displaced by a fire in a multifamily home in Southbridge.

The fire started Tuesday night on Worcester Street; part of the roof collapsed in the blaze.

Several people were helped by police who first arrived on scene around midngiht.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox