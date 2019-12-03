10 local charities holding event in Boston to support Giving Tuesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ten local charities will gather in Boston on Tuesday night at Philanthro-Phest to suppport the spirit of giving.

The Grand will host the charities at a special event for Giving Tuesday — a movement to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season.

Philanthro-Phest was created to help people discover their reason to give.

Charity partners taking part in the inaugural event include The Greg Hill Foundation, Spaulding Professionals Council, Cystic Fibrosis, Foundation Mass/RI, Goodwill Boston, Team IMPACT (Inspire, Motivate, and Play Against Challenges Together), Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation, Corey C. Griffin Foundation, Boston Winter Ball, and Joe Andruzzi Foundation.

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)