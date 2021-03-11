10 stranded dolphins rescued off coast of Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Ten dolphins stranded on Cape Cod are back in the water safe and sound.

Marine rescue crews say the porpoises were stuck in the mud on beaches in Wellfleet and in Brewster.

They were able to go in and pull them free during low tide Thursday before transporting them to a mobile health clinic to get checked out.

Doctors then gave the OK to put them back into the ocean.

