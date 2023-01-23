BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bruins made a 10-year-old fan an honorary member of the team as part of their Make-A-Wish night at TD Garden Sunday.

Tanner Dikan of Topsfield signed a “contract” with the team, making him an honorary Bruins teammate.

“I’ve had one of the best moments of my life today,” Dikan said. “And if I could do it again, I’d probably be like 100 percent yes.”

Dikan, who was diagnosed with a lung disease, also announced the starting lineup to the players in the dressing room before the game and got his jersey signed by his favorite player, Brad Marchand.

Dikan’s parents say there is nothing he loves more than hockey.

“Just to see Tanner as happy as he is makes me very happy,” Dikan’s mother said.

Over 80 Make-A-Wish recipients attended Sunday’s game against the San Jose Sharks, several of which were in the broadcast booth.

