BOSTON (WHDH) - One hundred life-sized elephant sculptures are being set up in Boston as part of an art exhibit to inspire coexistence between humans and wildlife.

The Great Elephant Migration exhibit will be set up fully starting Saturday, August 8, and will be spread out on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall between Fairfield Street and Arlington Street.

The nonprofit behind the installation told 7NEWS that the sculptures are hand-carved by indigenous artisans in India, and the elephants are made out of an invasive weed.

“The outside is the Lantana weeds. It’s an invasive weed that sort of grows crazy in tropical climates, especially India, and so it destroys the landscapes,” said James Reimer, the Project Manager. “So this group that we’re working with cultivates them, and then we up-cycle them into these more beautiful sculptures.”

Reimer said he hopes the project encourages others to share space with wildlife.

“As humanity expands out, we’re going to have to learn how to share our space versus, you know, sectioning coordinating off animals into their own parks or zoos or whatever it is,” he said.

“The migration backs practical solutions that help humans and wildlife share space. Since 2024, we’ve awarded $1.4 million to human–wildlife coexistence projects around the world. Helping communities living with elephants, tigers, crocodiles, lions, buffalo, jaguars and grizzly bears,” the nonprofit said on their website.

Those who saw the exhibit in its early stages said it is already inspiring them in a memorable way.

“It’s a great message,” said Jenna Ash, who’s visiting Boston. “I’ve seen, like, many people taking selfies, pictures of them, especially the whole area over here.”

The elephants are free to the public and will remain in Boston through September 13.

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