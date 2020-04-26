1,000 Boston residents being asked to participate in Mass. General coronavirus antibody study

BOSTON (WHDH) - Approximately 1,000 Boston residents will be asked to participate in a coronavirus antibody test study, officials said.

The test will include residents from East Boston, Roslindale and Dorchester who are asymptomatic, Mayor Martin Walsh’s office announced on Sunday.

The tests will be administered by Massachusetts General Hospital this week in partnership with the Boston Public Health Commission.

“It is our hope that by conducting this testing, we as a collective City will get a better understanding of the true prevalence of COVID-19 in our community,” Walsh said in a statement.

Rather than a nasal swab, which is required for COVID-19 testing, blood samples will be taken from a participant’s finger to see if there are any antibodies present that are responding to the infection.

Information from this study will provide researchers with more information on the disease and on antibodies.

Officials say participation is voluntary.

