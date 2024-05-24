LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Eleven children were taken to area hospitals with symptoms of dehydration and overheating during an athletic event in Lynn Friday, officials said.

Fire officials said crews responded to Manning Field off Locus Street Friday morning after several fifth graders complained of issues including dizziness.

The students were from local schools and gathered at Manning Field as part of an annual fifth grade track and field event.

Officials said several students were taken to Salem Hospital while others were taken to Beverly Hospital. Overhead, SKY7-HD spotted at least one person being brought into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Emergency crews had cleared the scene as of around 12:30 p.m.

This incident in Lynn came as temperatures continued to soar across the region. Temperatures in and around Boston remained over 80 degrees near midday after climbing even higher earlier this week.

Though cooler weather is on its way, temperatures are still expected to hit 80 degrees in some spots on Saturday and Sunday.

