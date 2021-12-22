WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Eleven people were hospitalized following a crash involving a hospital shuttle bus in Worcester on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of North Road and Plantation Street near the entrance of UMass Memorial Medical Center determined a medical center shuttle bus and a Jeep SUV had collided shortly after 7 a.m., according to Worcester police.

Eight hospital employees and the shuttle bus driver were injured in the crash, as well as the driver of the Jeep and a passenger.

One person was ejected in the crash but all of the injuries were said to be non-life-threatening, a hospital spokesperson said.

The injured hospital employees included nurses, food service workers, and housekeepers.

The wreckage has since been cleared away and the hospital entrance has been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

