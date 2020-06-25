NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Eleven people were rescued after their boat capsized just outside of the Merrimack River entrance in Newburyport on Tuesday.

Members of the United States Coast Guard responding to a small vessel that had capsized quickly identified the occupants in the water because they were all wearing life jackets.

Nearby mariners assisted the Coast Guard with the rescue.

There was no word on any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

