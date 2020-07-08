BOSTON (WHDH) - An 11-year-old boy suffered a hand injury from fireworks in South Boston on Tuesday night, police said.

Emergency crews responding to 110 Mercer Street around 9:30 p.m. transported the boy to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

No additional information has been released.

