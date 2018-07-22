ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WHDH) – Congratulations were in order for each graduate at St. Petersburg College, but all eyes were on one person – William Maillis. At just 11 years old, he has earned an associate’s degree.

“It’s about as difficult as anyone else going there,” Maillis said.

The humble kid left a lasting mark at the college, according to the school’s president, Dr. Tonjua Williams.

“I am totally fascinated by William and the work that he has done. He’s extremely brilliant, very open and collaborative,” Williams said.

Maillis was able to do simple math at the age of one and a half years old. By four, he learned algebra. At the age of five, an Ohio State University psychologist declared him a genius.

With one degree in hand, Maillis plans to continue reaching for the stars. His goal is to have his Ph.D. by the time he is 18 years old.

“I want to be an astrophysicist. I want to prove to the world that god does exist through science,” he said.

Maillis will attend the University of South Florida to make that dream come true.

When it comes to his genius status, the 11-year-old feels no different than his peers saying, “I’m gifted in what I’m gifted in, and other people are gifted in other things.”

