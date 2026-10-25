A shooting near a college stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, left 11 with gunshot wounds Saturday night, officials said.

Among the victims were six juveniles, including an 11-year-old, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell told reporters at a news conference late Saturday.

The shooting took place just hours after a homecoming football game at the stadium, where Arkansas–Pine Bluff Golden Lions beat Florida A&M Rattlers 31-28. It’s unclear whether the shooting was connected to the game.

As well as those shot, a victim’s grandmother was injured while fleeing the scene near Florida A&M’s Bragg Memorial Stadium.

As of Sunday morning, five victims had been released from the hospital, while six remained hospitalized, Tallahassee police said. Of those still being treated, one was in critical condition, police said.

The police chief told reporters the shooting likely stemmed from an altercation between two to three individuals and that the department’s Violent Crimes Unit would lead the ongoing investigation.

“We’re still working the scene. Our detectives, our sergeants, our forensic personnel are all on scene and processing this as we go, taking in as much information as they can,” Revell said.

“As our detectives work to determine exactly what happened and identify those responsible, we remain committed to getting answers for these families.”

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey called the incident a “truly horrific and heartbreaking tragedy.”

“Tonight and in the days ahead, the FAMU family is not alone. Our entire community stands with you,” Dailey wrote on X.

Florida A&M said in a statement late Saturday it is “aware of an incident that occurred near campus on Perry Street on the evening of October 24.”

“Our hearts go out to the victims and all those affected by this tragic incident. While the campus remains safe, individuals are encouraged to avoid the area to allow law enforcement to conduct its investigation,” the statement added.

Homecoming events at Florida A&M, a historically Black university with nearly 10,000 students enrolled, took place throughout the past week and had been scheduled to conclude Sunday, according to the university’s homecoming schedule.

CNN has reached out to the Tallahassee Fire Department and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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