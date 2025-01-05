WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old girl from Worcester who has been playing the cello her entire life is taking her skills to a national competition in Detroit.

Sofia Hernandez Williams fell in love with the cello when she was just 5 years old.

“The bass was too low, the violin was too high, and the viola just didn’t seem right but the cello was just right,” she said.

Sofia is now a semi-finalist in the Sphinx Competition in Detroit, an annual competition of string musicians.

“The whole great thing is the experience, of course I won’t be displeased if I get into the finals, but I won’t also be displeased if I don’t,” she said.

She is a student with Project Step and she practices with the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra. Her father, Angel, plays the violin and says he sees his daughter’s passion. She practices 4 hours each day, he says.

“It’s very gratifying to see your kid performing and advancing and getting better and better and better, especially the way she does, she’s very focused, she’s a very hard worker,” he said.

Sofia says she hopes to become a professional cellist one day.

The competition kicks off Jan. 22.

