PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - 12 of 18 jurors have been sat in the trial of Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother charged with killing her three young children.

Jury selection will continue Wednesday, the third day of proceedings.

Prosecutors said in January 2023 Clancy sent her husband to the store and then strangled her children, ages 5, 3, and 8 months.

Clancy’s attorney said post-partum depression and over-medication led to the murders.

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