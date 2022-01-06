WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after crashing into a tree at the Nashoba Valley Ski Area on Thursday.

The boy allegedly injured his leg after striking a tree at the bottom of a ski ramp around 4:20 p.m., Nashoba officials said.

He left in an ambulance but a helicopter was allegedly called in due to the extent of his leg injury.

No additional information was immediately available.

