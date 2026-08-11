BOSTON (WHDH) - A 12-year-old boy was hurt when he attempted to “train surf” a Red Line car that originated at JFK-UMass Station overnight, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

MBTA Transit Police Richard Sullivan said the boy attempted to surf on top of the train shortly before 1 a.m., but fell off of the car and sustained a “serious but non-life-threatening head injury.”

In a statement, Sullivan continued, “…our thoughts and prayers are with this child, and it is our sincere hope he makes a full recovery. This incident underscores the inherent extreme danger of “Train Surfing”. It could literally cost you your life.”

The incident remains under investigation by the MBTA Transit Police.

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