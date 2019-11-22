12-year-old boy sees color for first time thanks to special glasses

A Minnesota student recently became emotional in class when he was given the gift of color.

12-year-old Jonathan Jones was able to see color for the first time since being diagnosed with colorblindness 3-years-ago with the help of some color-correcting glasses.

During a lesson about the condition, the school’s principal, who is also colorblind, brought in his own glasses for Jonathan to try.

The experience bringing the boy to tears.

“He was happy to be able to see the world and this bright color for the first time,” Jonathan’s brother Ben Jones said. “But, he was also kind of sad that he’d missed out on it for so long and that he doesn’t just get to see it all the time.”

Ben said the company that produces the special eyewear heard about Jonathan’s story and sent him a free pair.

