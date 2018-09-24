13 left homeless when fire destroys Jay building

JAY, Maine (AP) — Firefighters say 13 people are homeless because of a fire that destroyed an apartment building in Jay.

Firefighters from several surrounding towns battled the blaze Sunday. The extensive damage to the building left 13 residents without a place to stay.

The fire was first reported around 9 a.m. Sunday, and more than 10 town firefighters were on hand to assist.

No injuries were reported. Officials say they were uncertain Sunday how the fire started.

