EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Thirteen people were taken to the hospital after an apparent explosion led to a fire at an industrial plant in East Providence, Rhode Island Wednesday night, according to East Providence Mayor Roberto DaSilva, East Providence Police Chief Michael J. Rapoza and East Providence Fire Chief Michael Carey.

East Providence Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency was called to Aspen Aerogels on Dexter Road at approximately 8:14 p.m for a report of an explosion and fire inside the facility. The Office of the State Fire Marshal also responded.

In a joint statement, DaSilva, Rapoza, and Carey said a mass casualty incident has been delcared to activate aid service from throughout the region, and to adequately notify hospitals.

Thirteen people were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Officials said there are no reports of major injuries.

Traffic is being diverted away from Dexter Road, and fire officials are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.







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