ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old boy riding an electric scooter was hit by a car in Abington Thursday night, according to police.

Police said they responded to the Walmart on Brockton Avenue at approximately 5:09 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a 13-year-old boy operating an electric scooter.

The boy was taken by medical helicopter to Boston Children’s Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver remained on scene and was cooperative. They were not hurt.

The incident remains under investigation by the Abington Police Department.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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