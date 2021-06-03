(WHDH) — A 13-year-old girl who was diagnosed with food allergies at a young age died from a “severe allergic reaction” after she ate a dessert that she thought was safe during a cheerleading banquet last month, according to her family.

Reese Langer, of Eagle, Idaho, consumed the dessert on May 16, suffered a severe allergic reaction, and passed away on May 20, according to ReeseStrong, a nonprofit started by her family to spread awareness about the impact of food allergies.

“She was great about knowing what foods she couldn’t have and where those ingredients would likely be hiding,” her family wrote in a post on ReeseStrong.

Reese is said to have loved spending time with her family, camping, swimming, skiing, boating, and taking the family dogs for walks.

“We will always remember her for her sweet spirit, pure heart and infectious smile. She lived life with the utmost kindness and innate ability to make those around her feel loved and included,” her family wrote in the post. “Reese was fun, bubbly and an amazing friend to all. You couldn’t know Reese without loving her.”

​ReeseStrong is currently taking donations to help provide others with EpiPens.

