BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was pulled from a pool in Beverly Wednesday afternoon, according to Beverly Police.

The situation occurred at 48 Parramatta Road at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Police said the boy is awake and alert, and was flown to a Boston hospital as a precaution.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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