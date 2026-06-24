BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was pulled from a pool in Beverly Wednesday afternoon, according to Beverly Police.
The situation occurred at 48 Parramatta Road at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Police said the boy is awake and alert, and was flown to a Boston hospital as a precaution.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)