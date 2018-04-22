QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) – Making their turtle trek from Massachusetts to Florida – 14 sea turtles will soon be released into warmer waters after months of rehab at the New England Aquarium’s sea turtle hospital in Quincy.

The turtles received plenty of TLC, but as hard as biologists and volunteers tried, they weren’t always convinced they could fully nurse the turtles back to the point where they could be set free.

Eleven turtles are still being treated at the hospital.

