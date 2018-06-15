BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut officer was dragged for a short distance after a 14-year-old driver tried to flee a traffic stop.

The Connecticut Post reports a school resource officer pulled the teen over after seeing him driving “recklessly and dangerously” in Bridgeport around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police Chief Armando Perez says the officer recognized the teen, and knew he was not old enough to drive. The officer tried to turn off the car’s ignition, but the teen drove away and dragged the officer.

The teen lost control of the car and crashed into a pole. He fled on foot, but Perez says police know who he is and plan to “pay his parents a visit.”

The officer has been hospitalized, but Perez says he did not suffer serious injuries.

