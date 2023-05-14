MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old boy was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Middleboro on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck on East Grove Street in front of Hannaford’s around 7:30 p.m. found the teen injured and assisted in transporting him by medical helicopter to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for treatment, Police Chief Joseph Perkins and Fire Chief Owen Thompson said in a joint statement.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

