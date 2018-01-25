BENTON, KY (WHDH) — The 15-year-old suspect in a school shooting in kentucky – will be tried as an adult.

“We will be filing paperwork to classify this defendant as what’s called a youthful offender, and that is the process to charge him as an adult,” said Jason Darnall, Assistant Marshall County Attorney.

Two teenagers died and more than a dozen others were hurt during Tuesday’s shooting.

Police said the suspect opened fire with a handgun right as school was starting.

Authorities are looking into how he got that gun.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)