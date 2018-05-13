150-pound sea turtle released off Florida Keys

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, staff from the Turtle Hospital, including manager Bette Zirkelbach, front left, and founder Richie Moretti, front right, release "Judy" a subadult loggerhead sea turtle, off the Florida Keys Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Marathon, Fla. The 150-pound female had convalesced at the hospital since being discovered three months ago entangled in a fish trap line. Although the reptile's left rear flipper had to be amputated, hospital officials expect "Judy" to survive and eventually lay eggs. (Bob Care/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A female subadult loggerhead sea turtle has been released off the Florida Keys, after convalescing for about three months at the Keys-based Turtle Hospital.

Hundreds of spectators applauded hospital staff Saturday as they released “Judy,” a 150-pound female that was found entangled in a fishing trap line off the Lower Keys in early February.

The reptile was treated with antibiotics, vitamins, lactulose and a diet of squid and fish. Even though her left rear flipper was amputated, as a result of the entanglement, “Judy” is expected to do well.

Turtle Hospital officials said that releasing the reptile over Mother’s Day weekend was especially meaningful because they are confident the turtle will lay eggs after reaching maturity.

Check out the Facebook video the Turtle Hospital posted of Judy’s release!

