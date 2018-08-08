152-year-old covered bridge gets struck again

CORNISH, N.H. (AP) — A 152-year-old covered bridge that connects New Hampshire and Vermont has been damaged a second time this summer.

Transportation officials say the Cornish-Windsor Bridge was struck at the entrance approach in New Hampshire on Tuesday. The damage is limited to the front facade. Further details on how the bridge was struck weren’t immediately available Wednesday. It was still open to traffic.

Last month, officials said a truck driver using a GPS navigation system drove an oversized box truck through the bridge from the Vermont side, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Police say the driver was unfamiliar with the area and went through the bridge, which has a posted 9-feet-2-inch (2.8 meter) clearance. The truck hit a number of trusses.