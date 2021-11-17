BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston charter school student is facing criminal charges after a loaded gun was found in his backpack on Wednesday, police said.

A staff member at the Excel Academy – Greenway found the Highpoint 9mm firearm while searching the student’s bag in response to the sale of vape products on school property, according to the Boston Police Department.

Students say the incident happened later in the day and that the school went into temporary lockdown for about 10 minutes before they were dismissed.

There were no reported injuries.

It’s unclear why the student brought it to class.

He is due to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on several weapons-related charges.

