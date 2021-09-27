HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A teenager died Monday after he was shot while walking down a street in Hartford, police said.

Wildemar Santiago, 16, was found on Martin Street at around 1 a.m. by officers responding to a Shotspotter report of gunfire, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.

Santiago was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The teen appeared to have been shot by someone in a passing car, Boisvert said.

Police believe he knew his killer, Boisvert said. The investigation is ongoing.

