BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager was hospitalized after she was struck by a car in Brockton Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the 16-year-old girl was hit by a midsized sedan while crossing Grove Street near Lawrence Street, according to the Brockton Police Department.

She was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she remained in stable condition, police said.

The driver was issued a citation Tuesday. Police may file charges, as the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

