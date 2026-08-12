Related Neighbors react after two people were found dead at a home in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy from Acton was arrested and will be charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his mother and 14-year-old brother, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Arjun Aravind was arrested in Wayland Wednesday morning. He is a student at Acton Boxborough Regional High School.

Acton police said they were called to Aravind’s home on Martha Lane at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a well-being check after Aravind’s father said he could not reach his wife or children. When officers arrived, they said they found an adult woman and a teenage boy dead inside the home, both suffering from severe trauma.

Police later identified the two victims as Aravind’s 45-year-old mother and 14-year-old brother.

Investigators said Aravind and his mother’s car were missing at the time, but police in Wayland eventually recognized the vehicle, leading to Aravind’s arrest.

Ryan said Aravind had recently researched how to murder your family using an artifical intelligence (AI) platform.

“Arjun had recently been demonstrating some concerning behavior, including using the internet and ChatGPT to make searches for theoretical ideas or fantasy stories regarding the killing of his family,” Ryan said.

Aravind was in juvenile court Wednesday afternoon to face charges involving theft of a car. He will be tried as an adult in the two counts of murder he faces in his family members’ deaths.

“As a mother and as the District Attorney, I think one lesson from all of this is we should take a minute this afternoon, this evening, about thinking about the people we love, making sure that we’re making that known,” Ryan said.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)