17-year-old allegedly texting while driving strikes gas pump in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver was cited after veering off the road and crashing into a gas pump, resulting in the pump falling onto another vehicle in Hudson, New Hampshire on Sunday night.

Hudson police and fire responding to the Hudson Mobile Mart at 82 Derry St. about 8 p.m. say Ashleigh Dahlstrom, 17, of Londonderry, was traveling north on Derry Street when she drifted into the southbound lane, then off the roadway and into a TD Bank North sign.

Dahlstrom continued traveling off the roadway, over a snowbank, and into the Mobile Mart parking lot, where she ultimately struck a gas pump, according to police.

Police say the gas pump came off its moorings and struck a parked vehicle. An attendant shut off the gas and only a small amount spilled.

No one was injured.

Police say Dahlstrom was cited for use of an electronic mobile device after they determined she was texting while driving.

