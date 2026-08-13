ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of his mother and brother in their Acton home appeared in court Thursday morning.

Arjun Aravind was arrested in Wayland Wednesday morning. He is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his mother and 14-year-old brother, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Acton police said they were called to Aravind’s home on Martha Lane at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a well-being check after Aravind’s father said he could not reach his wife or children. When officers arrived, they said they found an adult woman and a teenage boy dead inside the home, both suffering from severe trauma.

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