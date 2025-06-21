GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy died in an apparent drowning at Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford, New Hampshire on Friday, officials said.

New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol responded to a 911 call reporting a person who failed to resurface at an area known as the “Broads” near Diamond and Rattlesnake Islands, according to police.

Crews members found a boat with three women on board who said the boy entered the water to get a bag that had fallen overboard, struggled to swim and went under. Around 7 p.m., the dive team found and recovered the teen’s body. His name has not been released.

The initial investigation indicated this was a drowning. All aspects of the incident remain under investigation. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Seth Alie of Marine Patrol at Seth.P.Alie@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-2117.

