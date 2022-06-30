WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old has died after being shot in Worcester, police said.

Just after 6 p.m. on June 29, Worcester Police officers responded to Millbury Street for a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid and the victim was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD via an anonymous text to 274637 (TIPWPD), send an anonymous message online at worcesterma.gov/police or call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

