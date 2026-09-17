PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old girl was arrested Thursday, accused of leading Kingston police on a chase before she crashed head-on into another car in Plymouth, sending that driver to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Kingston police and Plymouth police and Fire.

The Kingston Police Department said they responded to a home for a well-being check of a 17-year-old girl at the request of her family just before noon. During that check, police said the girl took off in a family member’s car.

Police said they attempted to stop the girl, who was unlicensed and driving erratically, but she continued driving. The pursuit was then terminated due to public safety concerns, Kingston police said.

A short time later, Plymouth police and Fire were called to the area of Plympton Road (Route 80) and Carver Road near the West Plymouth Square shopping plaza for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash. When crews arrived, they found an SUV and a sedan had collided head-on.

Kingston police confirmed the driver of the SUV to be the 17-year-old girl they had previously pursued following the well-being check.

The adult male driver of the sedan was “heavily entrapped and had to be freed by firefighters using hydraulic extrication tools,” according to Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley and Plymouth Police Chief Dana Flynn. The man was then flown by medical helicopter to a Boston Trauma center with serious injuries.

The 17-year-old girl initially took off from the scene on foot, but was located a short time later, Kingston police said. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries before she was arrested by Plymouth police.

The crash is under investigation by the Plymouth Police Department, and criminal charges from both departments are pending.

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